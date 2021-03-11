Fake cop nailed in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

A fake cop has landed in the police net. The suspect, Avinash Kumar (21) of Kurali, impersonating as an SI of the Punjab Police, demanded bribe from vehicle owners.

He was caught taking Rs 1,500 from a vehicle owner. A case under Sections 170, 171, 419 and 384 of the IPC has been registered at the Phase 1 police station.

Phase 1 SHO Shivdeep Brar said, “The suspect was arrested near Dara Studio in Phase 6. The police had received a tip-off that a sub-inspector was stopping vehicles near the studio and collecting money under the pretext of checking documents. A decoy owner was sent and further search led to three currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.”