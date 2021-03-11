Fake cop nailed in Mohali

Mohali, May 7
A fake cop has landed in the police net. The suspect, Avinash Kumar (21) of Kurali, impersonating as an SI of the Punjab Police, demanded bribe from vehicle owners.
He was caught taking Rs 1,500 from a vehicle owner. A case under Sections 170, 171, 419 and 384 of the IPC has been registered at the Phase 1 police station.
Phase 1 SHO Shivdeep Brar said, “The suspect was arrested near Dara Studio in Phase 6. The police had received a tip-off that a sub-inspector was stopping vehicles near the studio and collecting money under the pretext of checking documents. A decoy owner was sent and further search led to three currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device