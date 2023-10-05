Fake NOCs: Chamber of deed writer sealed at Dera Bassi tehsil

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

A day after a cheating case was registered against unidentified persons in connection with submission of fake NOCs at the Dera Bassi tehsil, the chamber of a deed writer was sealed today.

Sources said an NRI had alleged paying a deed writer around Rs 1 lakh for the registration of three flats.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said the deed writer was asked to appear before the inquiry panel, but he did not come following which his chamber was sealed.

Sources said officials were also probing the role of a management official of an upscale housing society in Dera Bassi after it came to light that all registrations of the society were done through a deed writer.

The civic bodies of Dera Bassi, Lalru and Zirakpur have launched an investigation into the fake NOCs for the registration of plots, thereby causing a loss of crores to the Local Government Department in the past a year and a half.

Officials said a total of 815 cases were examined in the Dera Bassi MC from January 1 to September 30 and 169 NOCs and four online maps were found to be fake, while two offline permits were declared invalid.

After coming to power, the AAP government had put in place a condition that no registries would take place without an NOC from a competent authority so that the plot holders were not cheated. The NOC is required by the plot owners for the registration of their properties.

