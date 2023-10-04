Fake NOCs: Now, cops register case for fraud, criminal conspiracy

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 3

The police have registered a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against unidentified persons in connection with the fake NOCs allegedly issued by the Dera Bassi Municipal Council office for the registration of plots and properties in the tehsil office since the start of this year.

Total of 815 cases examined Officials said a total of 815 cases were examined from January 1 until September 31, out of which 169 NOCs were found to be fake, four online maps were also found to be fake, and two offline permits have been declared invalid

The civic bodies of Dera Bassi, Lalru, and Zirakpur have launched an investigation into the fake NOCs for the registration of plots, thereby causing a loss of crores to the Local Government Department in the last one-and-a-half years.

Officials said a total of 815 cases were examined from January 1 until September 31, out of which 169 NOCs were found to be fake, four online maps were also found to be fake, and two offline permits have been declared invalid.

On the complaint of the Executive Officer, Dera Bassi Municipal Council, a case under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Dera Bassi police station today. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa has demanded a thorough probe into the issue of fake NOCs submitted in the last one-and-a-half years. He said, “No one will be spared. A thorough probe will be conducted.” After coming to power, the AAP government put in place a condition that no registries would take place without an NOC from a competent authority so that the plot holders were not cheated. The NOC is required by the plot owners for the registration of their properties.

The issue came to light after fake NOCs in bulk were detected by MC officials in the registration of plots. Sources said illegal and unregulated property owners, in connivance with touts and dealers in the tehsil office, prepared fake NOCs without paying the fee to the Municipal Council and deposited them with the registration documents in the tehsil office. Residents and property dealers are surprised that neither the tehsil officials nor the MC officials were able to catch the fraud.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali