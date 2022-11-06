Fake Raid Case: Bailable warrant against CBI DSP

Chandigarh, November 5
Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI Court, Sukhdev Singh has issued bailable warrants against the investigating officer (DSP) of the CBI after he failed to appear before the court in an alleged fake raid case at an IT firm registered against four sub-inspectors of the bureau for extorting Rs 1 crore
“Summons issued to the Investigating Officer/DSP received back served. Despite service, the Investigating Officer/DSP is absent. Hence, now, his presence be secured through Bailable Warrants in the sum of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount for December 2, 2022,” says the court order.
The court has issued summons to the officer at the last hearing after the accused sub-inspectors, Gupta, Pradeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat, filed an application under Section 207 CrPC seeking the supply of deficient documents.
During a hearing in the case in September, 2022, for arguments on application under Section 207 of the CrPC for the supply of deficient documents, the CBI court summoned the officer for October 12. Meanwhile, the CBI filed a reply to the application, moved on behalf of the accused for the supply of leftover material as per the mandate of a judgment dated April 20, 2021, of the Supreme Court. The court has adjourned the hearing of the case to December 2.
The CBI had registered the FIR against the accused on a complaint filed by Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Ludhiana, who is running (in partnership) M/s Ocean Global Solutions located at IT Park here.
