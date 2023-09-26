False ceiling collapses at Mohali office

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 25

A portion of false ceiling of the room of the Mohali Tehsildar collapsed at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 here this morning. However, no one was injured when the incident took place.

Kuldeep Singh, the tehsildar, said, “I am not aware when it collapsed. I was on field duty on Friday due to the India-Australia ODI match, while the office was closed on Saturday and Sunday. It was only when the office was opened in the morning today that we came to know about it. By the grace of God, everybody is fine.” Visitors had to bear the brunt of the mishap as power supply in the office was snapped.

Officials chose to remain tightlipped over the incident, claiming that technical team would assess the loss.

