False plaint lodged to malign my image, says SP, Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 13

“False complaint is being lodged against me by those who are trying to malign my image and save their skin in the illegal grabbing of forest land in Karoran village of Mohali district,” said Ashish Kapoor, SP, Vigilance Department.

On a complaint filed against him, Ashish Kapoor said the Forest Department official, who had filed the complaint against him in a Mohali court, was not authorised to do so. He said even the Chief Conservator of Forest (Hills), in his letter dated February 7, 2022 addressed to him, had clarified that the Forest Department had not filed any such case in the court.

As per information, the Forest Department had clarified that Harsh Kumar, who had filed the complaint against the Vigilance Officer under Section 200 of the CrPC, was not working as the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) when he had issued an impugned order on November 9, 2021 as Saurabh Gupta was holding the charge of the CCF (Hills).

The SP claimed that the complainant had allegedly misled the court by lodging false complaint. He said he would file a plea in the court tomorrow.