Family of 3 takes poison, woman dies

Zirakpur, March 24
Three members of a family in the Peer Muchalla area of Dhakoli consumed poisonous substance. Manju Goyal, 39, died, and her husband Sanjiv Goyal, 50, and son Akhsit Goyal, 19, were admitted to the hospital. Officials said the family, involved in the real estate business, was battling debt and being ‘pressurised’ to repay debt; as a result, they took this step. After consuming poison, the son called a relative for help.The investigating officer in the case, Dharampal, said that the husband was not in a state to give a statement, adding that his son, Akhsit, said his father had taken a loan from someone and was not able to repay it, and because of this, they drank poison.
