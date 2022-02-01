Farm activists stage protest at DC office in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Farm activists, including members of the Pendu Sangharsh Committee and the Chandigarh chapter of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Naujawan Kisan Ekta, staged a protest against the Centre near the DC’s office here today. Terming January 31 as the “day of deceit” or “vishawaasghaat diwas”, around 50 people submitted a memorandum at the DC Office.

The memorandum states that the Central Government has not kept its side of the bargain, by refusing the Indian farmers a guarantee of MSP (minimum support price). It also states that the Centre had assured the united front of farmers protesting near the Delhi national highway of taking back all cases filed against the agitating farmers if they ended the protest, but nothing has been in this regard too.

The memorandum also states that the farmers had asked for giving a compensation to those who had died during the protest at the national highways, while protesting against the three agro-market laws, but no compensation had been given to the deceased farmers as yet.

Sarvesh Yadav, one of the protesters, shared, “There was also a demand for removing the father of the key accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident from the parliamentary post. However, nothing of this sort has been done.”

