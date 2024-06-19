Farm labourer killed after falling off tractor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 18

The police have booked a resident of Bataur village after a farm labourer was killed after being entangled in the rotovator of his tractor. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar of Amgachi village in Bihar.

Anant Kumar, who works as a farm labourer in Bataur village, said Naveen was killed after he fell from Deep Chand’s tractor and hit his head in the rotovator. He said the incident took place at around 9 a.m. when he was on his way to the field. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

