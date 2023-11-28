Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 27

After a meeting that continued till evening, farmer leaders decided to send a delegation, in line with their Punjab counterparts, to meet the Governor.

Much confusion prevailed regarding the farmers’ movement towards Chandigarh today as they had earlier decided to take out a protest march taking along the entire gathering.

Delegation to leave at 12 noon The delegation of farmer leaders will leave the protest site at Sec 5 for Governor’s house at 12 noon. Farmers’ demands MSP for all crops

Justice in Lakhimpur Khiri killings

Debt relief, free power and others

More than 2,000 farmers, irked over the non-fulfilment of their demands for MSP for all crops, debt relief and others, have assembled at Sector 5 here. The second day of the protest saw farmers raise slogans against the BJP-led Central Government. A slew of meetings also continued at the site.

The farmers also celebrated Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev as more farmers reached the protest site.

In the evening, Amarjit Singh Morhi of the BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) said nothing was clear regarding tomorrow’s protest march. He said a meeting was still going on.

Prominent farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait of the BKU; Ravi Azad, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union youth wing; Dr Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union, visited the site.

Ravi Azad said the plans changed after the government’s separate meetings with the unions of Punjab and Haryana. “Earlier, we planned to carry out a protest march to the Governor’s house. Later, the unions from Punjab were offered to send a delegation to meet the Governor. Similarly, we also decided to send a delegation on similar lines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders warned that they would hold a protest march taking all protesters along in case the meeting with the Governor did not take place. They said many farmers, labourers, workers of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), anganwari workers and others were set to join in the protest on third day.

Officials of the administratration and the Police Department had held talks with the agitators throughout the day.

The police officials said the government was in talks with the farmers. Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Panchkula said the farmers had been offered to send their delegation for a meeting with the Governor.

“We have kept enough force on standby to deal with any situation at hand. The government is holding talks with the farmers and has offered a meeting with the Governor tomorrow,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police.

