Farmer unions come in support of Prabh Aasra rehabilitation centre

  • Chandigarh
Occupants without electricity for 90 days

Associations block road during protest in Mohali. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 9

Farmer organisations have come together to stand by about 450 occupants of the Prabh Aasra, a rehabilitation centre in Punjab, who have been living without electricity for about 90 days. In a joint effort to amplify their voices and demand action from the administration, these organisations announced a series of actions, including a symbolic road blockade today and a protest on April 15.

The organisations urged the administration to address the plight of the 450 people of the Prabh Aasra, who have been living in darkness for three months due to a pending electricity bill of Rs 93 lakh. Farmer organisations have vowed to continue their struggle until electricity is restored at the Prabh Aasra.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the administration has requested two days to address the issue.

