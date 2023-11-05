Farmers called to fields, asked to put out fire

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 4

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill has been visiting various villages and motivating farmers against burning stubble and flout the ban on the practice which is harmful to environment.

She told them that if stubble was ploughed into the fields, it increased the fertility of the soil and they would not have to use fertilizers.

During her visit to Badoshi village, she found stubble afire in the fields, but there were no farmers around. They reached the spot when the DC summoned them. The farmers apologised for their act and extinguished the fire on their own while promising to abstain from the practice.

The DC said she and district officials would continue to visit villages to motivate farmers to not burn stubble.

