Farmers celebrate Gurpurb at protest site in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 27

The farmers, who had gathered at an open ground in Sector 5 on Monday, to show resentment against the Central Government celebrated Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev today.

Farmer leaders delivered speeches against the Centre Government. They lashed-out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Centre ministers over their unfulfilled demands. They also participated in an ardas (religious prayer) and organised a langar (Community kitchen) simultaneously. The gathering comprised mostly of men and youths, who said they were here to hold a peaceful protest against the government.

“The Central Government accepted out demands for rolling out an Act for the guaranteed minimum support price for all crops, providing a debt waiver for farmers and others, but failed on its promises. Why should farmers not feel dejected,” said Jai Singh, a farmer.

For him, the guaranteed minimum support price for all crops was the most important of all demands. It would ensure livelihood for the farmer and his family, he said.

Farmers from Jhajjar, Sonepat and Hisar districts, who reached here on Monday, said they were ready for a long protest. “The government should not challenge us. We are here at the call of our leaders. The stir has remained peaceful despite our resentment against the government,” a farmer said.

Tejvir Singh of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) said, “We are here to remind the Central Government through the Governor regarding our demands. We do not mind spending days and weeks at the site. We had spent over 13 months on the borders of the National Capital Delhi during the previous stir. The Centre should keep its promise and fulfil our demands.”

Tejvir Singh said farmers also took part in religious sermons and ardas on the occasion of celebrations of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak during the day. He said the farmers also organised a langar on the occasion.

