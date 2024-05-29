Farmers protest outside BJP minister Aseem Goel’s residence in Ambala City

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 28

A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh, today staged a symbolic dharna in front of the residence of Minister of State and BJP Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel.

The protesters gathered on the roadside and staged a demonstration. They raised slogans and demanded the release of farm activists Navdeep Singh and Gurkirat Singh, who were arrested by the police in connection with the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Amarjeet said, “We held a symbolic protest outside the minister’s house to press for the release of farmers arrested under ‘false FIRs’. The minister should raise the issue and get the innocent farmers released.”

