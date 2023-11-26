Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

Farmers started streaming into Mohali in tractors, buses and private vehicles in the evening today, on the eve of the three-day protest against the Centre planned by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to press for their pending demands.

Protesters have started gathering near the Mohali Golf Range, Phase 11. They have occupied vacant roads and open spaces ahead of the protest that will begin at 11 am tomorrow.

The authorities have deployed adequate police personnel, erected barricades and stationed tipper trucks to keep the protesters from entering Chandigarh through the Sector 48-49 traffic light points at the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

Cops have made elaborate arrangements for the demonstration, expecting a gathering of 15,000 people, including women and youths.

Senior police officials, led by Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, had a meeting with the farm leaders in order to avoid a breakdown of law and order as the protest begins.

“Ration, drinking water, mattresses, beds, tents, tarpaulins, generators and other facilities have been arranged,” said Jaspal Singh Niamian, general secretary, BKU (Lakhowal), Mohali.

Since Sunday and Monday are both holidays, the protests are not likely to have a significant effect on traffic. The police have issued a traffic advisory for the commuters using Mohali routes. The traffic on the road leading from the Jagatpura Sector 48-49 traffic lights to the Bawa White House will remain suspended till the evening on November 28.

Led by the SKM, members of 32 farmer unions will stage a demonstration against the Centre to reiterate their demands, such as an MSP for all crops and a complete loan waiver for farmers.

