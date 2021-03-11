Fatehgarh Sahib bt hosts Patiala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Fatehgarh Sahib defeated hosts Patiala by four wickets in the ongoing Punjab Inter-District Under-19 One-Day Match at Dhruv Pandove Stadium.

Batting first, Patiala lads scored 108 runs with Dev Amritpal Singh making 27 runs and Emanjot Singh Chahal 22. Mithlesh, Saksham Katyal, Rimanjeet and Ajaypal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, Fatehgarh Sahib scored 111/6 in 30 overs. Captain Rimanjeet Singh posted 60 runs, while Deepakraj Singh Sandhu scored unbeaten 17 runs.

Daksh Prem Azad, honorary secretary, Fatehgarh Sahib Cricket Association, said this was their second consecutive win in two matches.

Amritsar bt Moga by 90 runs

In the first semifinal of the Punjab State Inter-District Senior Men’s One-Day Limited Overs Tournament, Amritsar defeated Moga by 90 runs, at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Batting first, Amritsar scored 325/9 in 50 overs. Taranveer Singh (98 off 89 balls, with nine boundaries and three sixes) and Abhishek Sharma (67 off 82 balls, with eight boundaries) were the highest run-getters for Amritsar. Harmanpreet Singh (4/48) was the most successful bowler for the Moga side.

In reply, Moga were bowled out for 235 runs in 46.5 overs. Gurjinder Singh (74) and Jaskaranvir Singh (33) were the main scorers for the side. Abhishek Sharma and Arjun Pappal claimed three wickets each, while Vinay Chaudhary took two wickets for the side.

Jalandhar defeat Mohali

In the second semifinal, Jalandhar defeated Mohali by four wickets, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Batting first, Mohali were bowled out for 246 runs in 49.2 overs. Gitansh Khera (95) and Ramandeep Singh (60) were the main scorers for the side. Aryan Mehra (3/31), Prerit Dutta (2/34) and Gourav Chaudhary (2/53) were the main wicket-takers from Jalandhar.

In reply, Jalandhar scored 236/6 in 46.4 overs. Gourav Chaudhary (66), Abhishek Gupta (40) and Aditya Pratap Singh (52) scored the most runs for Jalandhar. Harpreet Brar claimed three wickets for the Mohali side.

CNA register victory

Chandigarh: Cricket with Nagesh Academy (CNA) defeated SD Cricket Academy by 10 wickets to enter the semifinals of the 2nd Dinesh Kumar Verma Memorial U-19 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, SD Cricket Academy scored 89 runs in 35 overs. Left arm spinner Paras claimed four wickets. In reply, Abhimanyu (50) and Ishmeet Singh (33) helped the Nagesh Academy register win. TNS

Parushi shines

Chandigarh: An all-round performance by Parushi Prabhakar helped Terrace Zone register a six-wicket win over Plaza Zone, in the second match of the UTCA Women's Domestic Cricket Tournament on Sunday. Batting first, Plaza Zone scored 107 runs in 35 overs. Parushi (4/19) remained the top wicket taker for the bowling side. In reply, Terrace Zone scored 108/4 in 23 overs. Parushi contributed 17 runs in the chase. TNS

Adda Cricket XI win

Chandigarh: Adda Cricket XI, Dera Bassi, thrashed Kaithal Cricket Club, Haryana, by 45 runs to lift the Dil Dil Tiranga Cup. Batting first, Adda XI posted 168/3 in 20 overs. In reply, the Kaithal club were all out for 123 runs in 17 overs. TNS

#fatehgarh sahib