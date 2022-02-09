Fatehgarh Sahib: Reopen primary schools, says SKM

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 8

A delegation of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, led by Harnek Singh, the district president of the front, submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Punamdeep Kaur here, demanding reopening of primary schools.

The farmers stated that the government had already issued orders to reopen the schools from Class VI onwards and it should now direct reopening of primary schools as well. They said due to Covid, schools and universities were shut but political parties were holding big rallies, which were being attended by parents of students. “So what is the logic behind closing primary schools?” they asked, adding that keeping the institutions closed for the past five months badly affecting their studies.

They said vaccination should not be mandatory for students to enter the premises of their institution and it should be left to the parents to decide whether they wanted their children to be vaccinated or not.

#SKM