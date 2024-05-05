Fatehgarh Sahib SAD chief booked for murder bid on BC wing head

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 4

The Bassi Pathana police have booked the SAD district president, Jagdeep Singh Cheema along with five others, including two juveniles, under Sections 307, 323, 341, 34 and 120B of the IPC for their involvement in the attack on the president of the SAD BC wing on April 28. The police said the juveniles were arrested and sent to a juvenile home. Apart from the juveniles, the others that have been booked in the case have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Araian; Karan Wrestler of Bassi Pathana; Mani; and Jagdeep Singh Cheema of Karimpura.

Suspects to be arrested soon The police arrested two juveniles in connection with the case. However, they did not have a direct involvement in the attack. They did a recce for the attackers. During the investigation, the police identified the attackers, and their names were added to the FIR. They would be arrested soon. — Mohit Singla, Bassi Pathana DSP

Bassi Pathana DSP Mohit Singla said, “The police had arrested two juveniles in connection with the case; however, they did not have a direct involvement in the attack; they did a recce for the attackers. During the investigation, the police identified the attackers, and their names were added to the FIR. They would be would be arrested soon.”

On April 28, three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons attacked Malkiat Singh Matharu in Bassi Pathana town. The victim was rushed to the Bassi Pathana Civil Hospital, where he was referred to the PGI.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib