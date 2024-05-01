Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 30

While Baljit Kaur was paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Darshan Singh was carrying out his daily routine when they got news about their son Arshdeep Singh getting selected for the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. The mega event will be held in the US and West Indies from June 1 to 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked the Mohali lad, a left-arm pacer, to play his second T20 World Cup today. The 25-year-old, who is playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) as part of the Punjab Kings team, is the only left-arm pacer in the squad.

In the 2022 Australia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Arshdeep stole the limelight with his impressive performances in India’s run-up to the semifinals. He finished as India’s leading wicket-taker in the high-profile tournament, picking 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.60 and an economy rate of 7.80.

During the clash against Pakistan, he bagged three wickets for just 32 runs in the Super-12 stage.

“It’s a big relief and I am sure he will perform well in this tournament. He has been consistently giving his best for the Indian team. His performance during the IPL made him gain a spot in the squad. I am happy he will be playing his second T20 World Cup at the age of 25,” said Darshan Singh, his father.

On the evening of the team’s announcement, Arshdeep was practising at Chepauk (MA Chindambaram Stadium) for tomorrow’s match against Chennai Super Kings. In his T20 career, Arshdeep has already proved to be a great inclusion in Indian team, claiming 62 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 20.87 and an economy rate of 8.63.

In the ongoing IPL season, he has played nine matches and claimed 12 wickets. “During his stay in Mohali (while playing home matches), he was keen to give some match winning performance. He has good rhythm and probably, it will be for the first time that the Indian team will play in the US. He will surely give his best,” added Darshan.

The Indian team is scheduled to open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at New York, followed by the most-awaited match of the year against Pakistan on June 9.

