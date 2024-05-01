 Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Punjab Kings player Arshdeep, along with Surya Kumar Yadav and Tilak Verma of Mumbai Indians, at Mullanpur stadium. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 30

While Baljit Kaur was paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Darshan Singh was carrying out his daily routine when they got news about their son Arshdeep Singh getting selected for the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. The mega event will be held in the US and West Indies from June 1 to 29.

A big relief

It’s a big relief and I am sure he will perform well in this World Cup. He has been consistently giving his best for the Indian team. His performance during the IPL made him gain a spot in the squad. I am happy he will be playing his second T20 World Cup at the age of 25. — Darshan Singh, father of Arshdeep

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked the Mohali lad, a left-arm pacer, to play his second T20 World Cup today. The 25-year-old, who is playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) as part of the Punjab Kings team, is the only left-arm pacer in the squad.

In the 2022 Australia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Arshdeep stole the limelight with his impressive performances in India’s run-up to the semifinals. He finished as India’s leading wicket-taker in the high-profile tournament, picking 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.60 and an economy rate of 7.80.

During the clash against Pakistan, he bagged three wickets for just 32 runs in the Super-12 stage.

“It’s a big relief and I am sure he will perform well in this tournament. He has been consistently giving his best for the Indian team. His performance during the IPL made him gain a spot in the squad. I am happy he will be playing his second T20 World Cup at the age of 25,” said Darshan Singh, his father.

On the evening of the team’s announcement, Arshdeep was practising at Chepauk (MA Chindambaram Stadium) for tomorrow’s match against Chennai Super Kings. In his T20 career, Arshdeep has already proved to be a great inclusion in Indian team, claiming 62 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 20.87 and an economy rate of 8.63.

In the ongoing IPL season, he has played nine matches and claimed 12 wickets. “During his stay in Mohali (while playing home matches), he was keen to give some match winning performance. He has good rhythm and probably, it will be for the first time that the Indian team will play in the US. He will surely give his best,” added Darshan.

The Indian team is scheduled to open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at New York, followed by the most-awaited match of the year against Pakistan on June 9.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arshdeep Singh #Cricket #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

3
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

4
India

Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case

5
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

6
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

9
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Top News

SC asks ED to explain timing of Kejri’s arrest

Supreme Court asks ED to explain timing of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

JD(S) suspends Prajwal over sexual abuse row

JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row

BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca

It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...

Congress fields Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Kangra, Raizada Hamirpur

Congress fields Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, Anand Sharma Kangra, Satpal Raizada Hamirpur


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal’s campaign begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s international airport

PSEB Class VIII results: Gurleen Kaur bags second rank in Punjab

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon reaches out to Muslims, says BJP for inclusive development

Manish Tewari promises to make Chandigarh more greener, cleaner

Kirron Kher did not fulfill her promises: AAP

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

BJP: Congress a ‘sinking ship’

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Rana Gurjeet Singh’s hopes of getting ticket dashed

Shahkot: Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

People fed up with traditional parties: Ashok Parashar Pappi

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement

Lok Sabha poll: Farmers decide to vote against BJP candidates