Fatty liver cases rising due to sedentary lifestyle: Doctor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 8

“Fatty liver cases are increasing rapidly in the tricity due to sedentary lifestyle of people. Fatty liver disease, although a serious health issue, can be treated and averted with proper lifestyle modifications and routine check-ups,” said Dr JP Singh Saini, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Sohana Hospital, Mohali.

A weeklong campaign on “Liver Protection Week” began to spread awareness on liver disease at Sohana Hospital here, which will conclude on June 14.

“In Punjab, as many as 2 lakh Hepatitis-C cases were reported in the past five years. Of this, nearly 90 per cent patients have recovered. Fat accumulation in the liver not only causes problems throughout the body, but can also be very fatal, if not treated properly and promptly. In most cases, fatty liver is often caused due to excessive consumption of alcohol,” said Dr Saini.

While detailing about the liver disease, Dr Saini said people should not ignore the symptoms such as yellowish and pale skin, bloody and black stools, severe abdominal pain, weakness and not being able to concentrate.