F&CC gives nod to development agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The Finance & Contract Committee of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today approved several development agenda.

A proposal for the installation and commissioning of integrated solar garden light at Japanese Garden, Sector 31, was approved as a pilot project.

The garden light will be installed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.35 lakh. These lights will be replicated at other parks also after its successful commissioning. The committee also approved the proposal for the work of redevelopment of Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 3, here, at an estimated cost of Rs 49.71 lakh.

Committee members accorded approval for providing and laying of water supply line in place of old/damaged existing water line near house nos. 207 to 356, Sector 29, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.26 lakh.

A proposal for dismantling repair/relaying/providing and fixing paver blocks and PCC tile and kerb on V-4, V-5 road, Sector 44, at an estimated cost of Rs 30.26 lakh was okayed. A proposal for the work of development of eight parks in the Industrial Area, Phase I and II, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.79 lakh was also cleared.