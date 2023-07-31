F&CC meeting today, 14 works on agenda

Chandigarh, July 30
At least 14 development proposals will be on agenda of a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporations, which is scheduled to take place on Monday.
The agenda items that are related to development works include proposals for the construction of a barrier-free ramp at sub office, Mani Majra, providing and fixing paver blocks and repairing paver blocks around parks at various locations, including in front of a government school in Sector 20.
Also on the F&CC meeting agenda are proposals for the augmentation of streetlight system on the V-4 Road, Sector 8-B; sewer line for booth market, Sector 51-A; laying of pipeline and construction of a channel for a smooth flow of storm water near EWS Colony, Sector-37; and reconstruction of a public toilet block at the double-storey booth market in Sector 46-B.
Providing and laying pipeline for a smooth disposal of wastewater of Radha Market, Booth Market, Church and Community Centre in Sector 41; providing and fixing pipe railing on the V-4 road parking, Vikas Nagar; repair of railing in Sectors 45 and 46; restoration of road cut made by the public health wing on the approach road leading from main road to Behlana village; and a proposal for relaying cement concrete walking track by demolishing the existing damaged track at a park near H.No. 3711, 6131, 5686 in Sector 56 will also be taken up during the meeting for its consideration.
