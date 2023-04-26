F&CC meeting tomorrow, 16 items on agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A total of 16 development agenda items are going to be taken up during the Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting to be held on Thursday. Besides, table agendas may also be placed.

A proposal to raise 5 per cent monthly rent of two shops to be allotted for liquor vends will also be discussed. The MC is going to earn monthly rent of Rs 5,82,813, excluding taxes, each by giving its space for two liquor vends in Mani Majra. These are situated opposite Kalagram and Mauli Jagran village near nurseries on the Chandigarh-Panchkula road. Revised rates for auctioning of saleable material at the waste material recovery facility, Industrial Area, Phase I, will also be decided.

A proposal for fixing hut and benches in parks/gardens and green belts in Sector 45 and 46 will be taken up during the meeting. A proposal for supply and fixing of open air gym fitness equipment and benches in various parks and green belts of Kajheri village and Sector 52 will also be tabled.

Other items to be tabled include proposal for sound proofing and panelling at Community Centre in Sector 15, upgrade of front and rear side of the Sector 19-D market/showroom.