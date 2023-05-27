F&CC nod for Sector 20-C market upgrade in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to upgrade the front of the market in Sector 20-C by re-fixing interlocking paver blocks, providing and fixing PCC kerbs and fixing high-density chequered tiles. Landscaping work at Christian Cemetery, Sector 25, and various other proposals were also approved.

A meeting of the F&CC was held today under the chairmanship of Anup Gupta, Mayor, and attended by Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, MC, committee members Dalip Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Prem Lata and other senior officers of the MC.

The committee accorded approval to the construction of cement concrete track in parks near House No. 268, Sector 41-A, and repair of paver/concrete track after dismantling/demolishing existing pavers and concrete track in green belts of Sector 41 and neighbourhood parks of Sector 41-A at an estimated cost of Rs 32.17 lakh.

The work of providing and fixing of steel pipe benches in various parks, green belts and gardens of Sector 45 and 46 at an estimated cost of Rs 14.64 lakh as also okayed.

Construction of a toe wall under existing MS Flat Railing in various neighbourhood parks of Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, at an estimated cost of Rs 31.91 lakh and providing and fixing children’s recreational equipment in various parks and green belts of Sector 45 and 46 at an estimated cost of Rs 48.40 lakh also got approval.

The committee also gave its nod to the augmentation of streetlight system on V3 road, Sector 17/18, at an estimated cost of Rs 36.45 lakh, restoration of streetlight system at Sector 1 at an estimated cost of Rs 8.01 lakh, augmentation of streetlight system on V4 Road, Sector 16, at an estimated cost of Rs 30.52 lakh.

Providing diesel generator set for auditorium of Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38-C at an estimated cost of Rs 42.45 lakh, upgrade of front of the Sector 28-C market at an estimated cost of Rs 19.87 lakh, that of the Sector 27-C market at an estimated cost of Rs 32.91 lakh were also cleared.

Old decorative light fittings will be replaced with LED decorative lights in the Sector 23-C market at an estimated cost of Rs 11.31 lakh.

Many other development works for Sector 38 (W), Sector 44, Dhanas, Sector 23-A, B, C and D, 30-A, 20-C, 32-C, 31-C & D, 33-D also got approval.

Purchase of a meat van at an estimated cost of Rs 27 lakh was also approved.