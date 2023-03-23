F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to repair and renovate the Community Centre at the EWS Colony, Maloya, at an estimated cost of Rs 23.10 lakh.

A meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Anup Gupta, Mayor. The committee also accorded approval to the procurement of standard mobile toilet vans and a VIP mobile toilet van for use at public functions/rallies, etc, at a cost of Rs 30.36 lakh. Construction of the main road of Khudda Lahora Colony No. 2 at Rs 34.39 lakh was also okayed.

Agenda items passed Renovation of the Community Centre, EWS Colony, Maloya

Procurement of standard and VIP mobile toilet van

Three-month extension to the agreement of hiring a leachate suction machine

Two-month extension to agreement of hiring of 4 JCBs and 4 tippers

Three-month extension to maintenance of gaushalas at Maloya

Extension to agreement for hiring 40 tractor-trailers through GeM for lifting waste

The other agenda items given the nod at the meeting included three-month extension to the agreement of hiring of a leachate suction machine at dumping ground, Sector 38, for Rs 12.81 lakh, two-month extension to the agreement of hiring of four JCB and four tippers for Rs 30.72 lakh, arrangements for delegates during G20 meetings at an estimated cost of Rs 13 lakh, and three-month extension to operation and maintenance of gaushalas at Maloya, Sectors 25 and 45 by the existing NGOs; and the hiring of 40 tractor-trailers through GeM for lifting waste.