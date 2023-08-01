F&CC nod to revamp of street lights, footpaths across sectors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation approved several development projects in its meeting held here today.

Among these are the construction of a barrier-free ramp at the Sub-Office, Mani Majra, under the Accessible India Campaign for an estimated amount of Rs 11.72 lakh and fixing and repairing paver blocks around parks at various locations and in front of a government school in Sector 20 for Rs 8.82 lakh.

The augmentation of the street light system on the V-4 Road, Sector 8-B, at an estimated cost of Rs 16.99 lakh will also begin shortly. The reconstruction of a public toilet block at the double-storey booth market in Sector 46-B for Rs 14.68 lakh was also approved.

Other works which were given a go-ahead included the pipeline work for a smooth disposal of wastewater of Radha Market, Booth Market, Church and Community Centre, Sector 41, for Rs 28.51 lakh; restoration of a road cut made by the public health wing on the approach road leading from the main road to Behlana village at an estimated cost of Rs 10.23 lakh; uplifting and repair of paver blocks around parks in Sectors 43 A & B for Rs 37.70 lakh; repair and renovation of Sewa Kendra in Sector 25 for Rs 6.41 lakh; construction of a multi-play courtyard for various games at Community Centre, Sector 21, for Rs 15.19 lakh; and revamp of flooring at Shastri Market, Sector 22-C, for Rs 22.37 lakh.

A temporary extension was given to existing contracts for gaushala under the Municipal Corporation. The upgrade of flooring on the front side of the market/showrooms in Sector 22-D for Rs 42.83 lakh; reconstruction of a footpath along the road near the forest area in Sector 39 for Rs 30.01 lakh; and providing and fixing disabled parking signboard, marking of parking lots and making ramps to make parking disabled friendly for Rs 34.28 lakh were also approved.

The MC will celebrate Teej on August 19-20 and a budget of Rs 20 lakh was okayed for it. Various other proposals were also given clearance.

