FDA raid at P'kula firm

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 19

A Food and Drug Administration team today raided the office of M/s Family Planning Association India in Panchkula and took samples of medicines. The team also seized some medicines.

Health Minister Anil Vij, who holds the charge of FDA, said the team inspected the records of MTP kits and medicines at the company’s branch in Haripur village. He said the team found stocks of many medicines for which the firm manager could not furnish the purchase records.