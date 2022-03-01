Feb sees positivity rate dropping to 3% in city

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 28

February witnessed 90 per cent drop in Covid-19 cases from January, marking the end of the third wave. The positive rate has also fallen to 3.3 per cent from 17 per cent in January.

The monthly cases in December were even lesser as the month witnessed only 333 cases. The last week of December marked the beginning of the third wave of Covid in the city. The positivity rate in November was only 0.3 per cent and no Covid death was recorded in the city.

On Monday, the single day cases plummeted to single digit with only eight cases. Every sixth person sampled in January had tested positive for the virus. Even as the cases were on the rise during the third wave, the fatalities had been lesser in proportion.

In February, 43 fatalities were reported, while similar number of deaths were recorded last month. A majority of the patients were admitted to hospitals in the city due to their comorbid conditions and had no major Covid-related lung involvement this time.

All health services that were earlier suspended were restored in February as the cases started declining. The schools for all classes were reopened in the city and war room meetings were suspended seeing the further dip in cases. The vaccination status of the city has also been satisfactory with the UT vaccinating 100 per cent target population with both doses and 80 per cent of the teenagers with Covaxin.