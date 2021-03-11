Federation launches kids' javelin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) launched a kids’ javelin, made of high quality plastic, to sustain the momentum sparked by Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal victory in Tokyo Olympics, in Chandigarh today. The javelin weighs just 300 gm and will ensure the safety of athletes and everyone else around in the field. Chopra himself launched the javelin through a video message from his overseas training location.

Digitisation across the board Units of the AFI have agreed to adopt an online entry system with an e-payment gateway for their respective state and union territory championships. “This move will help contain the menace of age manipulation to a great extent,” added Sumariwalla.

World Athletics Championships long jump silver medallist and AFI senior vice-president Anju Bobby George, and 1962 Asian Games decathlon gold medallist and AFI selection committee chairman Gurbachan Singh Randhawa also attended the event.

“We cannot let go of the spike in interest for athletics among youngsters in India. We had a Ball Throw event for U-14 athletes, but we aim at replacing that with the Kids’ Javelin Throw,” said AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla, at the end of the two-day annual general assembly meeting of the federation.

Planning committee chairman Lalit K Bhanot said, “We are happy that we have three triple jumpers who have breached the 17m mark. We have grown in our traditional strength in the 400m and our young race walkers are showing promise,” he said.

Amendment to constitution

AFI also amended its constitution in keeping with the government’s request for compliance with the National Sports Code. It also resolved to enhance the popularity of its flagship National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM). “We put systems and processes in place to ensure that track and field sport grows in the country,” said Sumariwalla.