Federation threatens protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

The Electricity Employees Federation of India (EEFI) has threatened to protest across the country if the repressive actions taken by the UT Administration against electricity employees involved in the three-day strike are not withdrawn.

The decision was taken in an unanimous resolution passed on the second day of the National Conference of Electricity Employees Federation of India being held here.

In a press statement, Subhash Lamba, deputy president and media in-charge of the EEFI, said the power employees had organised a three-day strike from February 22 to 24 against handing over the profitable Chandigarh Electricity Department to private hands.

He said on February 23, an agreement reached between the Administration and the union. Later, electricity employees took over the duty and restored the power supply in the city.

He said instead of implementing the agreement, the Administration, out of vengeance, lodged an FIR in ESMA against 143 employees, including EEFI vice-president Subhash Lamba, Dhyan Singh of the UT Powerman Union, Chandigarh, and general secretary GD Joshi. The Administration terminated 17 contractual employees and issued show-cause notices to 129 employees.

The resolution accused the Chandigarh Administration of flouting promises and creating an atmosphere of fear by handing over the Electricity Department to private hands at a penny price. The resolution demanded the withdrawal of all kinds of oppression and coercive actions taken in the spirit of revenge.