Fee for collection of commercial waste revised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today approved the revision of door-to-door waste collection charges of commercial category.

The Administrator, while considering the proposal of the Municipal Corporation, approved the amendments to the waste collection charges, which will not only improve the collection and waste management in commercial areas but also add revenue, unrealised till now.

While the charges have been slashed in most of the categories across rural and urban areas, those for bus stand and railway station have been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, theatres and malls from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 and clubs from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.