Feel honoured, will continue to work for leprosy patients: Padma Shri Prem Singh

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 25

Mohali resident Prem Singh, one of the Padma Shri (social work) awardees this year, said, “I feel honoured to receive the award and will continue to work for leprosy patients and senior citizens.”

Prem Singh said the attitude of society towards leprosy patients needed to change. “I had invited patients cured of leprosy to the ‘bhog’ of my mother 15 years ago where relatives refused to eat alongside them. I said it’s your wish to eat food here or not but these patients are cured now. They will not go from here without food.”

Prem Singh recounted that once candles made by children of leprosy patients went unsold, he had to find an alternative arrangement for them. On October 4, 2019, Prem Singh was honoured with the Vayoshrestha Samman national award in the ‘Courage and Bravery’ category by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He is a retired audit officer. He has funded the movement from his own pocket and even sold his house to build a shelter to rehabilitate patients.