Fellows concerned over delay in Panjab University Senate elections

Chandigarh, May 14
Panjab University fellows have raised concerns about delay in announcing the schedule of Senate elections.
“These elections should have been announced in January for the term commencing November 2024, but the schedule is awaited,” said Dr Jagwant Singh, a fellow.
“The Government of India and the BJP were trying to remove the elected Senate... Now, they wanted to replace it with a governing body that was nominated or predominantly nominated as they wanted to push their agenda for affiliation of colleges of Haryana’s Panchkula, Kalka and Ambala districts to Panjab University that is not permitted at present,” stated a joint statement issued by Prabhjit Singh, Balbir Chand Joshan, Ravinder Billa, Dr IPS Sidhu and KK Sharma.
