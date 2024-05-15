Fellows concerned over delay in Panjab University Senate elections

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

Panjab University fellows have raised concerns about delay in announcing the schedule of Senate elections.

“These elections should have been announced in January for the term commencing November 2024, but the schedule is awaited,” said Dr Jagwant Singh, a fellow.

“The Government of India and the BJP were trying to remove the elected Senate... Now, they wanted to replace it with a governing body that was nominated or predominantly nominated as they wanted to push their agenda for affiliation of colleges of Haryana’s Panchkula, Kalka and Ambala districts to Panjab University that is not permitted at present,” stated a joint statement issued by Prabhjit Singh, Balbir Chand Joshan, Ravinder Billa, Dr IPS Sidhu and KK Sharma.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh