Fencing meet held in school corridor

Chandigarh, December 3

The Chandigarh Fencing Association organised a state meet at the corridors of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10.

“The fencing centre is under construction, and so is the indoor hall of the school. All community centres were booked, and having no other option, we had to organise the event here. We will be holding the next state meet (next weekend) at the indoor facility,” said Munish Sharma, secretary of the association.