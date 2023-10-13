Festive rush: Traders want extra security in markets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) today called on SSP Kanwardeep Kaur to demand enhanced security in markets during the forthcoming festival season.

Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, said, “The rush of shoppers is set to increase in markets. The Navratras are starting from October 15 and major festivals are approaching soon. So, enhanced security is required in and around markets.”

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, general secretary, CBM, alerted the police against antisocial elements who tried to mingle in festivities and committed crimes such as pickpocketing, snatching, looting and thefts. “There is a need to strengthen beat staff to foil such attempts of crime in crowded markets,” he added.

Anil Vohra, patron, CBM, suggested increase in night patrolling in the markets to avoid incidents of thefts as more stocks were being stored in shops during the festivals. He also requested the SSP to give proper representation to the traders by including presidents of each market in the samavesh committees of all police stations concerned.

The delegation also called on Manisha Chaudhary, SSP, Traffic, and demanded extra traffic regulating arrangements in and around markets. Baljinder Gujral, general secretary, CBM, and president, Kesho Ram Complex Welfare Association, Burail, asked the SSP to give relaxation in challans during festivals since there was no authorised parking space outside the Burail market even as customers throng the market from nearby states for wholesale buying of goods.