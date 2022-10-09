Festive Season: Food samples collected from sweet shops

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 8

In view of the ongoing festival season, District Food Safety Officer (DFSO) Gaurav Sharma, along with his team, conducted a surprise inspection of grocery shops, cold stores and food manufacturing factories in the Panchkula area.

Gaurav said as directed by the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration Department, Haryana, Panchkula, he, along with other health workers, today visited various dairies in Panchkula district. He said during the inspection, samples of food items were collected under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and sent for testing to a laboratory in Karnal.

He said food items, which were not edible, were destroyed on the spot and all sweet sellers, manufacturers and shopkeepers selling other food items were advised to sell only fresh and pure food items/sweets. The shopkeepers were also warned not to sell contaminated and stale sweets. If any shopkeeper was found doing so, action would be taken against the guilty, he said.

Gaurav said samples of paneer and rasgulla from Bombay Bakery, khoya, barfi and kalakand from Bikaner Mishthan Bhandar and khoya from Nageshwar Sweets of Raipur Rani were collected.