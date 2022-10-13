Festive season: Spurious khoya seized from Ambala dairy

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 12

A joint team of the Food and Drug Administration, CID and CM Flying Squad conducted a raid at a dairy in Ambala City today. The team seized spurious khoya from the dairy.

As per information, acting on a tip-off that spurious milk-based products are being prepared, the joint team conducted a raid at the dairy situated at Ranjit Nagar in Ambala City. The dairy owner was dealing in retail and wholesale of milk, paneer, khoya, ghee, curd and butter.

During the raid, a large number of empty packets of refined oil, allegedly used in preparation for khoya, were seized. The FDA collected six samples of milk-based products for testing.

Food Safety Officer Dr Rajeev Kumar said the raid was conducted following a complaint against the dairy. The samples had been seized and would be sent for testing. Around 20-kg khoya had been destroyed. Paneer and khoya were being prepared here.

As per information, the dairy owner accepted that he was using refined oil in preparing khoya.

The team also inspected a departmental store and seized samples of chips, besan, flour and other products.

The Food Safety Officer said raids had been intensified in view of the Diwali festival. Stern action would be taken against dairy owners and shopkeepers found selling adulterated food items.

Empty refined oil packets recovered

During the raid, a large number of empty packets of refined oil, allegedly used in preparation for khoya, were seized. The FDA collected six samples of milk-based products for testing.

Raids intensified Raids have been intensified in view of the Diwali festival. Stern action will be taken against dairy owners and shopkeepers found selling adulterated food items. — Dr Rajeev Kumar, Food Safety Officer

#Ambala