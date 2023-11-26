 Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Info given by MC in replies to councillor’s queries to be tabled in House

Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Dustbins in bad shape at a park in Chandigarh. photo: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 25

While most of the city parks present a picture of neglect, a few resident welfare associations (RWAs) have been given the lion’s share in maintaining neighbourhood parks for which they get hefty amounts. Some RWAs are getting from Rs 2 to 4 lakh as maintenance charges.

The RWA, Sector 20, is managing as many as 54 parks while the Amrut RWA, Sector 22-C, and the Chandigarh Defence Colony Welfare Association, Sector 35-C, are looking after 44 parks each. Likewise, others have been allocated a large number of parks.

Of a total of 1,800 parks and green belts of the MC, 809 neighbourhood parks have been allocated to various RWAs in the city. Each RWA is being paid monthly at the rate of Rs 4.15 per sq mt each by the corporation. The civic body is paying a total Rs 38.96 lakh per month to the RWAs for the maintenance of the parks. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in June 2020 between the MC and the Amrut RWA, Sector 22-C, for the maintenance of 34 parks (area of 50,620 sq mt). The RWA, Sector 20, signed an MoU for maintaining 91 parks with area of 84,071 sq mt in 2013. Similarly, Chandigarh Defence Colony Welfare Association, Sector 35-C, signed an MoU for 44 parks (43,994 sq mt).

The allocation of parks to these associations was revised in following years.

All this information came in replies by the MC to the questions asked by BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi. The replies are to be tabled before the House on Tuesday. In reply to questions of the councillor that whether any record of visits of officials concerned to the parks was maintained by the RWAs and if “malis” were paid as per the DC rates, the MC replied they had no such record.

Three plaints filed

Three complaints have been filed by councillors Damanpreet Singh, Jasbir Singh Laddi and Mani Majra resident Sukhwinder Singh about the poor maintenance of parks. These are part of the reply by the MC to questions posed by BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

2
India

'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

3
Diaspora

Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia

4
India

Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration

5
India

Gujarat woman forces Dalit employee to hold footwear in mouth for demanding salary

6
Punjab

Nine vehicles damaged in three pile-ups in Punjab's Ludhiana

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical issues

8
Punjab

Sikh ‘jathas’ cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak birth anniversary

9
India

Rajasthan Assembly election: More than 68 per cent votes cast till 5 pm

10
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

India ‘convicted’ even before Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy

Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling

Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m

CBI starts preliminary inquiry against Moitra

CBI starts preliminary inquiry against Moitra

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

Security establishment looking into Pak ex-soldiers joining terror ranks in J&K

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended

Action against others ‘in process’


Cities

View All

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Night shelter, Yatri Niwas in Amritsar cry for attention

Govt might withdraw subsidy on e-autos: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Nagar kirtan taken out ahead of Guru Nanak's Parkash Purab celebrations in Amritsar

Sikh 'jathas' cross over to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurb

Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

‘Illegal’ detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

'Illegal' detention of woman: Warrant officer raids Bathinda police station

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Cars of ‘defaulter’ CITCO guests to be auctioned

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

Panchkula cops on toes as SKM stir begins today

Addl transgender seat in each course gets PU Syndicate nod

3 die in Mohali hit-&-run mishaps

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

AQI improves marginally in Delhi

Tax evaders having over Rs 25L dues to face action

ED searches DLF premises in money laundering case

2 men charred to death as car catches fire in Noida

43-yr-old stages attack on self to implicate lenders

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

PSPCL-Centre stalemate continues over blending of imported coal

Ex-servicemen squat on rail tracks for 12 hours in Punjab's Patiala; train movement hit

Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Smog towers, 'odd-even' rule no solution to pollution: IISER-Mohali expert