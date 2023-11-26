Few RWAs get lion’s share, park maintenance takes a hit

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 25

While most of the city parks present a picture of neglect, a few resident welfare associations (RWAs) have been given the lion’s share in maintaining neighbourhood parks for which they get hefty amounts. Some RWAs are getting from Rs 2 to 4 lakh as maintenance charges.

The RWA, Sector 20, is managing as many as 54 parks while the Amrut RWA, Sector 22-C, and the Chandigarh Defence Colony Welfare Association, Sector 35-C, are looking after 44 parks each. Likewise, others have been allocated a large number of parks.

Of a total of 1,800 parks and green belts of the MC, 809 neighbourhood parks have been allocated to various RWAs in the city. Each RWA is being paid monthly at the rate of Rs 4.15 per sq mt each by the corporation. The civic body is paying a total Rs 38.96 lakh per month to the RWAs for the maintenance of the parks. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in June 2020 between the MC and the Amrut RWA, Sector 22-C, for the maintenance of 34 parks (area of 50,620 sq mt). The RWA, Sector 20, signed an MoU for maintaining 91 parks with area of 84,071 sq mt in 2013. Similarly, Chandigarh Defence Colony Welfare Association, Sector 35-C, signed an MoU for 44 parks (43,994 sq mt).

The allocation of parks to these associations was revised in following years.

All this information came in replies by the MC to the questions asked by BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi. The replies are to be tabled before the House on Tuesday. In reply to questions of the councillor that whether any record of visits of officials concerned to the parks was maintained by the RWAs and if “malis” were paid as per the DC rates, the MC replied they had no such record.

Three plaints filed

Three complaints have been filed by councillors Damanpreet Singh, Jasbir Singh Laddi and Mani Majra resident Sukhwinder Singh about the poor maintenance of parks. These are part of the reply by the MC to questions posed by BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi.