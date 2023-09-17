Fighting dengue: Panchkula MC readies fogging schedule

Panchkula, September 16
The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has accelerated the work to protect residents from diseases caused by mosquitoes.
On Saturday, the civic body carried out fogging in the city and also prepared a fogging schedule for the next 15 days.
MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said fogging machines would be employed in every ward of Panchkula, and the outline for the exercise had been prepared by the corporation.
He said fogging was done in all societies of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 5, today. He said the corporation had prepared a roadmap for fogging and in the next 15 to 20 days, the work would be completed in each ward of Panchkula.
Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal urged residents not to allow water to remain stagnant in and around their houses so that dengue mosquitoes did not breed there. Residents were also told to empty water collected in plastic plates kept under plant pots. Along with this, they were told to take care of themselves and preferably wear full-sleeved shirts to ward off mosquitoes.
Date and venue of fogging team visit
September 18 Sector 7 18, 5, 6, Buddanpur, Indira Colony
September 19 Sector 16, 17, 8, Rajiv Colony
September 20 Sector 15, 9, Haripur, Abhaypur
September 22 Sector 10, Industrial Area Phase 2, Rally village, Raila village
September 22 Sector 14, Industrial Area, Phase 1
September 23 Sector 19, Khadakmangoli, Majri, Sector 12-A, Sector 12, Maheshpur, Madrasi Colony
September 25 Sector 4 Part 1 and 2, Sector 11, Fatehpur, Ashiana Blocks
September 26 Sector 21, 1, 2, Chhoti Kundi and Badi Kundi
September 28 Sector 20 Ward 14, Beerghagghar, Nada Sahib, Sector 3,23, 20, Ward 15
September 29 Chandimandir, Chowki village, Sector 26, 27, 24, 25, Devi Nagar, Madanpur, Banna
October 4 Kishangarh, Ramgarh, Billa, Mankya, Bhanu, Dabkori, Behar, Kot
