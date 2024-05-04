File action taken report in JCT land auction: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 3

Acting on a petition alleging “misappropriation, embezzlement and fraud of crores of rupees” concerning auction of 31 acres of prime land belonging to liquidated JCT Electronics in Mohali by the PSIEC, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to file a personal affidavit. He has been asked to specify whether further action was required against erring officials of the PSIEC.

The direction came after Justice Kuldeep Tiwari of the High Court observed that the Bench after the perusal of a reply was, prima facie, of the opinion that everything that happened in the matter was a result of illegal act committed by the officials concerned of respondent-PSIEC.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents through counsel KS Dadwal. Taking up the matter, Justice Tiwari observed that an affidavit filed by IAS officer and Secretary to Government of Punjab, Department of Industries and Commerce, Sibin C made it clear that the department concerned had proceeded to cancel a tripartite agreement in the matter vide communication dated June 23, 2021.

Justice Tiwari asserted that the loss which could have occurred to the exchequer had been saved following the cancellation of the tripartite agreement. But action proposed or taken by the department concerned against the erring officials was nowhere coming out.

Justice Tiwari added that the replies filed in the matter reflected that an endeavour had been made to shift the burden from one department to another. As such, the court was directing the State Chief Secretary to file his personal affidavit after examining the entire record and the reply filed by the different departments to the instant petition before specifying “whether any further action is required against the erring officials”.

Fixing the case for further hearing in August first week for compliance of the order, Justice Tiwari asserted: “It is expected from the Chief Secretary concerned that the compliance be made within the stipulated time period.”

