Fill vacancies in schools, Centre asks Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 10
The Ministry of Education (MoE) has directed the UT Education Department to fill vacant posts of teacher and take up rationalisation to ensure availability of educators at all levels.
There are 996 vacant posts in elementary and 274 vacant posts in government secondary schools, which the Centre has asked to be filled on priority.
The UT Education Department has submitted that a proposal to fill 601 posts of elementary teachers was already approved by the Administration and details were being finalised with the recruitment agency – the NITTTR. The proposal to fill 250 posts of trained graduate teachers has been sent to the Department of Personnel for approval.
There are two vacant posts of head teacher in government secondary schools and 413 posts of subject teacher, which should be filled on priority.
