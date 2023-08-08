Filth in Sector 26 vegetable market, panel demands report from Chandigarh MC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission took suo moto cognisance of unhygienic conditions at the vegetable market in Sector 26 and sought a report from the Municipal Commissioner on or before the next date of hearing on August 25.

Commission chairperson Justice Sant Parkash passed the order based upon a news item published in a leading daily on unhygienic conditions at the market.

According to the notice, the complaint has been taken up suo moto by the commission. As per the news report, heaps of garbage are lying all over the market, waste is not segregated and removed in a timely manner, garbage is not removed from roads and streets inside the market regularly and the Market Committee has failed to fulfil its duty. The commission said the report be sent to it before the next date of hearing so that further action, if required, could be taken.

#human rights