 Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes : The Tribune India

MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Admn asks RITES to prepare detailed project report

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Paving the way for a Metro/ Metrolite network for the tricity after more than a decade, the governments of Punjab and Haryana as well as the UT Administration have unanimously approved the final Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) report submitted by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Ltd with minor changes.

The final CMP report was today discussed at a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

RITES made the presentation covering all aspects of the CMP i.e. vision and objectives of the study, existing traffic scenario, problems and issues, short (five years), medium (10 years), and long (20 years) term plans and proposals, citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan, institutional strengthening, broad cost estimate, and the way forward.

The Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, suggested inclusion of new Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) route connecting NH-64/PR-7 Junction to Rajpura in Phase II.

He also suggested MRTS routes from Paroul, New Chandigarh, to Sarangpur, Chandigarh, in Phase I, instead of Phase II. The Government of Punjab had furnished its comments with regards to the CMP to the UT Administration, which were examined and suitably incorporated in the final CMP report.

The Director, Haryana Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, suggested the corridor from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk (ISBT Panchkula) to Panchkula Extension be included in Phase I, instead of Phase II. He further suggested modification of the MRTS corridor to connect Sector 20, Panchkula.

The UT Adviser directed RITES to include the above observations of Punjab and Haryana in the updated final report. The final CMP report submitted by RITES today was unanimously approved by all stakeholders with their observations. The modified report will now be submitted within a week for further approvals by Government of India.

The Adviser also directed RITES to start work on the preparation of Alternatives Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for MRTS in tricity.

RITES proposes to develop the MRTS in two phases. In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on three routes — Sarangpur to ISBT Panchkula (18 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km).

In the second phase, which will be developed beyond 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on four routes - ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (4.5km); Paroul (New Chandigarh) to Sarangpur (5.5 km); Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20km).

An official said the MRTS would cover 101 km in the tricity, including 34.5 km in Chandigarh; 29.5 km in Panchkula (including 5 km in Phase I and 24.5 km in Phase II); and 37 km in Mohali/New Chandigarh (including 26.5 km in Phase I and 10.5 km in Phase II).

An official says under the MRTS, the chances of tricity getting a Metrolite are higher. The Centre has planned Metrolite for tier-II cities and it will mostly run overground. However, a final decision will be taken by the Centre.

Punjab seeks link to Rajpura

  • Punjab wants inclusion of new Mass Rapid Transit System route connecting NH-64/PR-7 Junction to Rajpura in Phase II
  • Further, inclusion of MRTS routes sought from Paroul, New Chandigarh, to Sarangpur, Chandigarh, in Phase I, instead of Phase II
  • Haryana has demanded inclusion of corridor from ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension in Phase I, besides modification of corridor to connect Sector 20, Panchkula
  • After including the suggestions, modified report will be submitted within a week for further nod by Centre

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Nation

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

5
Diaspora

British Sikh woman jailed for daughter-in-law's 'honour killing' freed

6
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

7
Sports

IPL 2023: RCB pacer Mohd Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

8
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

9
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

10
Punjab

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after temperature touches 40 degrees

Don't Miss

View All
'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Top News

78 dead, hundreds injured in stampede during yemen charity function

78 dead, hundreds injured in stampede during Yemen charity function

K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25

K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25

Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...

SC junks order on Saibaba’s acquittal

SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal

‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’

1,160 bottles of cough syrup seized from Himachal unit sealed in 2019

1,160 bottles of cough syrup seized from Himachal unit sealed in 2019

IAF Chief commutes Gp Capt’s dismissal to forfeiture of service

IAF Chief commutes Gp Capt's dismissal to forfeiture of service


Cities

View All

97% of wheat procured

97% of wheat procured

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Amritsar's artificial ‘lungs’ turn black in just 10 days

Canada-based NRI 'kidnapped', probe on

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Holiday in Chandigarh on Saturday

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137