Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Paving the way for a Metro/ Metrolite network for the tricity after more than a decade, the governments of Punjab and Haryana as well as the UT Administration have unanimously approved the final Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) report submitted by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Ltd with minor changes.

The final CMP report was today discussed at a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

RITES made the presentation covering all aspects of the CMP i.e. vision and objectives of the study, existing traffic scenario, problems and issues, short (five years), medium (10 years), and long (20 years) term plans and proposals, citywide integrated multi-modal transport plan, institutional strengthening, broad cost estimate, and the way forward.

The Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, suggested inclusion of new Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) route connecting NH-64/PR-7 Junction to Rajpura in Phase II.

He also suggested MRTS routes from Paroul, New Chandigarh, to Sarangpur, Chandigarh, in Phase I, instead of Phase II. The Government of Punjab had furnished its comments with regards to the CMP to the UT Administration, which were examined and suitably incorporated in the final CMP report.

The Director, Haryana Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, suggested the corridor from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk (ISBT Panchkula) to Panchkula Extension be included in Phase I, instead of Phase II. He further suggested modification of the MRTS corridor to connect Sector 20, Panchkula.

The UT Adviser directed RITES to include the above observations of Punjab and Haryana in the updated final report. The final CMP report submitted by RITES today was unanimously approved by all stakeholders with their observations. The modified report will now be submitted within a week for further approvals by Government of India.

The Adviser also directed RITES to start work on the preparation of Alternatives Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for MRTS in tricity.

RITES proposes to develop the MRTS in two phases. In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on three routes — Sarangpur to ISBT Panchkula (18 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km).

In the second phase, which will be developed beyond 2037, the MRTS has been proposed on four routes - ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (4.5km); Paroul (New Chandigarh) to Sarangpur (5.5 km); Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20km).

An official said the MRTS would cover 101 km in the tricity, including 34.5 km in Chandigarh; 29.5 km in Panchkula (including 5 km in Phase I and 24.5 km in Phase II); and 37 km in Mohali/New Chandigarh (including 26.5 km in Phase I and 10.5 km in Phase II).

An official says under the MRTS, the chances of tricity getting a Metrolite are higher. The Centre has planned Metrolite for tier-II cities and it will mostly run overground. However, a final decision will be taken by the Centre.

