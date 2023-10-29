Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 28

Hanging fire for a long time, the issue of setting up charging and battery swapping stations for electric vehicles at 32 parking lots under the MC is finally going to be over with the civic body deciding to make recommendations to the UT Administration in this regard on November 2.

UT directions under Punjab Municipal Act Recently, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit asked the Municipal Corporation to complete all formalities within a week for the installation of charging stations in the parking lots.

In August, the UT Administration had written to the MC, stating that the directions with regard to giving approval to area for installation of charging stations were issued under Section 405 of the Punjab Municipal Act 1976 and were to be complied within 10 days.

However, the MC General House, at its meeting held on October 17, decided to form a committee on the issue.

Committee comprises councillors, Beopar Mandal chief and others.

The MC has called a meeting of a newly formed committee on Tuesday in this regard. “The committee will submit its recommendations/suggestions on or before November 2,” said the office order. The members of the committee will meet on Tuesday in this regard.

Maximum units in Sec 17 Of the 32 sites, a maximum of charging guns (12) will be installed at the multilevel parking, Sector 17, and the parking lot opposite the Elante mall. Nine guns will be set up at the parking lot opposite the High Court extension building in Sector 17. Other charging station sites are located at Sector 20, 21, 22, 51, 26, 34, 35, 7, 31, 43 and Rock Garden.

However, the MC General House, at its meeting held on October 17, decided to form a committee on the issue. Following which, a committee, comprising councillors Jasmanpreet Singh, Sachin Galav; nominated councillor Umesh Ghai, Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh, Parul Gazta, Project Manager, CREST and MC’s superintending engineer, was formed.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) of the UT Administration has requested that approval for installation of charging and battery swapping stations, wherever feasible in the parking areas within the jurisdiction of the MC to avoid any hurdles in future.

