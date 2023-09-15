Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Delayed by nearly three years, the much-awaited pedestrian underpass between the PGIMER and Panjab University will finally set to see the light of day.

After some minor alterations in the project, the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) today gave approval to the amended design of the underpass during a meeting chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal. A sub-committee of the CHCC in July approved the project.

To be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, the sewer and storm water pipelines will have to be shifted before work on the underpass gets started.

The project design was changed after both the PGIMER and the PU refused to allocate spare land of 60 sq yd on both sides of the underpass.

Kiran cinema can have two commercial floors

The heritage committee has allowed the owner of the Kiran cinema to construct two commercial floors inside the building without demolishing the outer part, which means now, there will be no screening of movies.

The owner had submitted the proposal to permit its commercial operation, as the owner has chosen to cease screening movies.

Previously, the heritage panel had rejected the proposal of the owner of the iconic Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 to demolish the building and transform it into a multiplex.

No to need-based changes in showrooms

The committee has turned down need-based changes in showrooms of Sectors 7 and 26 on the Madhya Marg. The committee said the issue would be further examined in light of the norms of fire safety, light and ventilation, and parking provisions, according to the minutes of its meeting held recently. The decision came on the recommendations made by the 11-member committee headed by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher.

