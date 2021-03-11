Finally, Panchkula civic body gets Chief Engineer

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, May 29

The local Municipal Corporation has got a chief engineer and now, there will be no need to get approval for projects up to Rs 2.5 crore from the Local Bodies Department.

According to information, Ambala Chief Engineer Mahipal Singh has been given additional charge of Panchkula MC Chief Engineer. The order in this regard has been issued by Arun Gupta, Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana.

Till now, projects worth more than Rs 50 lakh were passed only with approval the Local Bodies Department. Mayor Kulbhushan Goel had taken up the issue with the Assembly Speaker and the Chief Minister.

Before this appointment, the Superintending Engineer had the power to approve technical works worth up to Rs 50 lakh. Although the Commissioner has the power to approve projects worth up to Rs 1 crore, he could only give administrative approval and the same was forwarded to the Urban Local Bodies Department for technical approval.

Now, if the MC House gives administrative approval to a project worth Rs 2.50 crore, then it would not be sent to the Local Bodies Department.

At present, the MC has Superintending Engineers Vijay Goel, XEN Pramod Kumar, Sumit Malik and Jaswant Kumar, SDO Rajesh Chandel and Raj Kumar, and four JEs who are regular employees. Three SDOs, Harender Sethi, SS Dhanda and MP Sharma, are working on a contractual basis.

The Mayor thanked the government for appointing the Chief Engineer.