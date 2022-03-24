Finally, Red Bishop-Old Panchkula road repair starts

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 23

Repair work on the road between the Red Bishop Hotel light point and the Old Panchkula traffic signal started today. The stretch with crater-like potholes had been in urgent need of repair for the past several months.

Though the road that connects Chandigarh with the Zirakpur-Shimla highway was in poor shape, it had failed to catch the attention of the local Municipal Corporation for a long time. In February this year, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had announced that several roads across the district would be recarpeted from March. The work of recarpeting had then begun in early March, with the Mayor inaugurating the beautification work of the A road in Sector 4 and the B road in Sector 6.

The announcement came as a big relief to the residents for whom daily commute through this potholed road had become a nightmare.

The recarpeting work is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs25 crore. Goyal said a target had been set to complete the initial works for the beautification of the city in the next three months.

Main roads and those dividing sectors will be covered under this drive, he added.

He stated, "As the roads have been re-carpeted four or five times, their level has increased and the berm has become considerably low. During the rainy season, rainwater enters the surrounding green belts where it remains stagnant for several days. Now, the level of these road berms and channels will be raised higher than the road. Broken covers and tiles on the roads will be replaced. In many places, grills are either broken or missing. Under this project to beautify the city, all of these repairs will be carried out. New grills will be installed and old ones painted. Road berms, which had been painted in black and white, will now be re-painted in yellow and black."