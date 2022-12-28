Finally, Sector 23 all-weather pool to open in two weeks

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 27

Finally, the Sector 23 all-weather swimming pool will start in the second week of January, confirmed officials of the Sports Department.

The city’s only all-weather pool, which annually opens for the winter session in November, has been closed for nine months on account of renovation. The pool, which was closed to public and swimmers on April 1, has been under renovation since then.

The delay in its opening was highlighted in these columns. The city has more than 10 swimming pools and a majority of these are indoor facilities. However, this (Sector 23) pool is the only facility which operates in winter.

“The pool is almost ready. The balance tank has been cleaned and the process of wall tiling will take two more days. Due to winter, the process is likely to take more time than usual. As the pool will get ready in coming days, a few days will be needed to fill the pool and heat up the water to the body temperature before opening it to public,” said a project assistant supervising the renovation work.

A sports official claimed the pool would be opened during the second week of the next month. “The pool will be opened to public and professionals in the first quarter of the next month. Coaches will be deputed and daily schedule released soon,” said the official.

Meanwhile, sources said the pool would remain open six hours on all working days, including morning and evening sessions.

Special time slots will be allotted to professional and competitive swimmers.

Fee likely to be reduced

Sources in the Sports Department sid the user fee would be reduced to half in view of the delayed opening of the pool. “The matter has been brought to the notice of the higher officials and a final decision will be taken as per their approval. Most likely, the user fee will be charged for three months, instead of full session,” said the official.