Finally, underpass to come up at Dhakoli level crossing

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 20

The problem of traffic chaos at the Dhakoli level crossing will be a thing of the past with the Deputy Commissioner and Railways officials conducting a joint visit to the site to finalise the design of a proposed underpass so that the construction could be started soon.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the level crossing was a major traffic bottleneck on the Kalka-Ambala T-point at Zirakpur.

The Punjab Government has now taken the initiative to remove the bottleneck with the construction of an underpass at the crossing. The design has been approved in principle to pave the way for the construction.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 8 crore, which will be borne equally by the state and Railways.

The underpass will further reduce the traffic chaos near the Dhakoli police station and Civil Hospital, Zirakpur.

Residents had been demanding an underpass for years as they had been facing inconvenience on a daily basis due to traffic chaos at the level crossing, once the gates closed.

Those commuting from Panchkula, Zirakpur and Dhakoli areas had to wait at the level crossing for around half an hour during morning and evening hours. School buses, ambulances and office-goers often remained stranded on the stretch. The narrow road on both ends of the level crossing witnessed chaos once the gate opened.

The Railways had earlier opened the Gazipur underpass, that had remained closed for a month, for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers to ease traffic. The authorities had shut the underpass after it showed signs of damage due to heavy vehicles passing underneath.

