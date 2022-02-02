Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 1

The UT has been allocated a sum of Rs5,382.79 crore for the 2022-23 fiscal in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. With a major focus on energy, health and education, the allocation is Rs196.67 crore more than the Budget estimates of last year, which were Rs5,186.12 crore, logging an increase of 3.79 per cent. However, the Centre has slightly reduced the allocation for development works in the city.

Dharam Pal, UT Adviser ‘Satisfactory Budget’ The UT had sought a Rs 5,833-cr Budget and got Rs 5,382.79 cr, which is Rs 196.67 cr more than that allocated for 2021-22. We are satisfied, but will request for increasing it in the revised estimates.

Of the total Budget of Rs5,382.79 crore, the UT Administration has got Rs4,843.46 crore under the revenue head, which is Rs275.79 crore more than last year. Under the capital head, the UT has been allocated Rs539.33 crore, a decrease of Rs79.12 crore. Funds under the capital head are meant for development works while the finances under the revenue head are spent on salaries and other recurring expenses.

The Administration had sought nearly Rs5,833 crore from the Centre for 2022-23 for various projects, including power, education and transport.

‘Salaried class disappointed’ The Budget has brought huge disappointment for the salaried and middle-class income group, which was expecting an increase in the standard deduction and tax slabs. The FM seems to have focused on building an eco-system for the digital economy. Prem Garg, convener, AAP, Chandigarh Digital-oriented Budget The paperless Budget gives an indication of the thought process of the country, which is making its mark in technology the world over. Digital rupee, e-university and e-passports are all steps in the direction of the India of the future. Arun Sood, city BJP chief ‘Disappointment for city’ The Budget has disappointed the common man on all fronts. People of the city have been left disappointed in the Budget as the UT hasn’t been given its due share and development work will be affected. Subhash Chawla, city Cong chief

There is a substantial increase in the allocation under the revenue head and the capital head for power and renewable energy projects. The Centre has provided Rs860.33 crore and Rs85.58 crore against Rs788.51 crore and Rs37.55 crore given last year, respectively. The funds are meant for transmission and distribution of power, new and renewable sources of energy, promotion of model solar city programme and construction work of the Electricity Department.

Similarly, the Centre has allocated Rs93.23 crore for police housing and allied works, including development of infrastructure, buildings and renovation of existing residential houses. Last year, the UT had received Rs87.02 crore under the category.

‘A growth-oriented Budget’ The Budget proposals lay emphasis on digitisation and technology. The Budget is growth oriented as it lays down a roadmap for the next three to five years. The focus on infrastructure, especially housing and construction, is a positive measure that will give a boost to the economy and 68 per cent of the capital procurement budget in defence being earmarked for the domestic industry will provide an impetus to industrial development in the country. Dr Ashok Khanna, former president, PHD Chamber ‘Not a populist Budget’ The Budget focuses on government spending and investment on infrastructure, mainly on roads and the Railways. It is not a populist Budget because the Finance Minister did not offer any direct tax benefits on income tax slabs or savings slabs. The FM has placed more trust on taxpayers by giving them an opportunity to revise the existing returns during the next two years. The digital rupee using the blockchain technology is a good step to boost the economy. Naveen Manglani, president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries

For ecology and environment, forestry and wildlife, forest conservation and development, plantation scheme, communication and buildings, preservation of wildlife, acquisition of land for forestry and botanical garden, the Centre has allocated Rs37.70 crore.

For the purchase of new buses, replacement of condemned buses and bus stand upgrade, computerisation of the CTU, construction of link roads and purchase of video coach buses for intercity transport, the Centre has allocated Rs47.36 crore.

Funds for welfare of women, children hiked

There has been a minor hike in the funds to be spent on the welfare of women and children. The Centre has increased the funds from Rs25.12 crore to Rs27.52 crore this year. The funds will be spent on renovation, addition or construction of government buildings, home for the old and destitute, protection centre for runaway couples and creches for children of working mothers.

Rehab institute for persons with intellectual disabilities

To improve health services in the city, a 50-bed community health centre will be upgraded to a 250-bed hospital. A regional trauma centre, a mental health institute and a government rehabilitation institute for persons with intellectual disabilities will be constructed. Rural and urban subsidiary health centers will be strengthened.

